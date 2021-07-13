Man, 29, taken to trauma centre after daylight shooting in Etobicoke: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 29-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Georges Boulevard, north of Dixon Road, at 4:14 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

Police said there was an altercation that took place between two people in or around a parking lot and greenspace area.

The victim was shot twice in his left leg and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

A suspect described as “a heavy-set male” is believed to have gone northbound on Islington Avenue to westbound St. Georges Boulevard.

Police said officers canvassed the area after the shooting and forensics processed the scene.

Anyone with information or video footage relating to the investigation is asked to contact police.

