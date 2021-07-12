Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving ATV in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:04 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene before 9 p.m. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene before 9 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after a crash involving an ATV in Brampton on Monday.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East at 8:49 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a vehicle and an ATV.

3 men seriously injured after Toronto industrial accident

A man who was driving the ATV was taken to hospital, officers said.

A spokesperson for Peel paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Further information regarding the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Roads were closed in the area.

1 dead in plane crash near Athens, Ont.
1 dead in plane crash near Athens, Ont.
