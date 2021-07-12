Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving ATV in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after a crash involving an ATV in Brampton on Monday.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East at 8:49 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a vehicle and an ATV.

A man who was driving the ATV was taken to hospital, officers said.

A spokesperson for Peel paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Further information regarding the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Roads were closed in the area.

COLLISION

-Bovaird Dr E / Airport Rd #Brampton

– 1 vehicle & ATV involved

– Adult male ATV operator has been transported to trauma centre

– U/k condition at this time

– Road Closures are in effect

– Awaiting further information

– R/C 8:49pm

– 21-0240377 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 13, 2021

