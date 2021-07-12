Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving ATV in Brampton

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after a crash involving an ATV in Brampton on Monday.
Peel Regional Police tweeted that emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East at 8:49 p.m.
Police said there was a collision involving a vehicle and an ATV.
A man who was driving the ATV was taken to hospital, officers said.
A spokesperson for Peel paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Further information regarding the crash wasn’t immediately available.
Roads were closed in the area.
