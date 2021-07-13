Menu

Canada

Ward Sutherland leaving Calgary city council race, joins Jeff Davison’s mayoral campaign

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted July 13, 2021 6:14 pm
Ward Sutherland was first elected to represent Ward 1 on Calgary city council in the 2013 election. View image in full screen
Ward Sutherland was first elected to represent Ward 1 on Calgary city council in the 2013 election. Global News

Another incumbent Calgary city councillor has dropped out of the race for this fall’s municipal election.

But instead of riding off into the sunset, Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland will be joining Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison’s mayoral campaign.

Originally voted into office in 2013 on a narrow 87-vote margin, Sutherland made the announcement just outside the Calgary Stampede grounds during the 10-day western-themed event.

Read more: Calgary students call for ability to ‘vote anywhere’ during municipal election

Sutherland is one of three council representatives on the Stampede board. He’s also chair of the city’s utilities and corporate services committee, and the business advisory committee. He also sits on the planning and urban development, Green Line and priorities and finance committees. Sutherland also has been one of two Calgary city council representatives with the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.

Sutherland originally announced he would seek a third term in Ward 1 on Feb. 27.

Read more: Question on fair deal for Calgary taxpayers won’t be added to municipal ballot

With this announcement, he becomes the ninth ward representative not to seek re-election in October.

Last week, Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal announced he would be running to represent the Liberal party in Calgary Skyview in the yet-to-be-announced federal election.

New faces will represent Wards 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 after Calgarians vote on Oct. 18.

Read more: George Chahal to run in next federal election for Liberal Party

With Mayor Naheed Nenshi announcing his retirement from municipal politics in April, that leaves at least 10 seats of the 15-seat council without incumbents in this election — the highest turnover of city council since its expansion to 14 wards in 1977.

Only Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca has yet to announce his intentions for this fall. Magliocca did not respond to comment from Global News at press time.

–with files from Adam MacVicar, Global News

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary City Council tagCalgary Election tagCalgary Politics tagJeff Davison tagWard Sutherland tagCalgary election 2021 tag2021 Calgary election tag2021 municopal election tag

