Crime

Search continues for missing 15-year-old boy last seen over weekend in Wasaga Beach

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 5:22 pm
Harris is described to be six feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. View image in full screen
Harris is described to be six feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police handout

Police are continuing a search for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on the weekend.

Rayce Harris was last seen by his family at around 11 p.m. Saturday near Blueberry Trail.

Read more: Missing 17-year-old girl found: Orillia OPP

Police believe Harris hitchhiked to an Esso gas station on County Road 27 in Bond Head at around 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was last seen walking south on County Road 27.

Harris is described to be six feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and zip-up hoodie, carrying a black camping-style backpack and a grey duffle bag. He also may go by the name “Ray.”

Investigators believe Harris is travelling alone and may be headed toward the Niagara region.

Read more: Police continue search for missing 15-year-old from Bradford, Ont.

Police are unsure the reason for Harris’ departure. They say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

