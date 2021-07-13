SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, zero deaths

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 4:22 pm
The province said there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 49,279 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 49,279 cases. Getty Images file

The Saskatchewan government announced 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 49,304 cases, of which 7,747 are variants of concern.

There are no new deaths to report.

For new COVID-19 cases, five are in the far northwest, 10 are in the far northeast, three are in the northwest, two are in Saskatoon, two are in the central east, one is in Regina, one is in the southwest and three are in the southeast.

Read more: Saskatchewan lifts all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions

There have been 48,356 recoveries from the virus and 375 cases are considered active.

The province says 57 people remain in hospital, with 47 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Four people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 44 — 3.6 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The province says 1,234 COVID-19 tests were processed on Monday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 937,084.

An additional 2,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,307,065.

Seventy-three per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose and 55 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders' What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders
What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders
