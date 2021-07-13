Menu

Crime

Lawyer for Montreal police officer facing sex assault charge cross examines accuser

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2021 3:44 pm
Montreal police officer Roger Frechette, centre, leaves the courtroom during a break in his sexual assault trial Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer Roger Frechette, centre, leaves the courtroom during a break in his sexual assault trial Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Warning: This article contains details of alleged sexual assault.

The lawyer for a Montreal police officer on trial for sexual assault is cross-examining the complainant Tuesday and focusing on her behaviour during the alleged assault.

Roger Fréchette, a Montreal police officer, faces one count of sexual assault against a woman from Ontario who was visiting Montreal in February 2019.

He is the first police officer to be charged following an independent investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

READ MORE: Trial opens for Montreal police officer charged with sexually assaulting Ontario woman

The alleged victim is a woman in her 40s originally from Ontario whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

She says Fréchette, who was off-duty, insisted on taking her back to her hotel after a night in police detention and allegedly groped her, licking her neck, grabbing her private parts and putting her hand on his crotch.

Story continues below advertisement

Fréchette’s lawyer, Félix Remillard-Larose, is questioning the woman about alleged inconsistencies in her version of events.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
