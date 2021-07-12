Menu

Comments

Crime

Trial opens for Montreal police officer charged with sexually assaulting Ontario woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 3:51 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A criminal trial started today in Montreal involving the first police officer to be charged following an independent investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog.

Roger Fréchette, a Montreal police officer, faces one count of sexual assault against a woman from Ontario who was visiting Montreal in February 2019.

Read more: Montreal police officer charged with sexual assault against Ontario woman

Fréchette was charged in February 2020 with the single count following an investigation by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

He is suspended with pay.

Read more: Ex-Montreal police officer, hockey coach accused of sex crimes dies amid legal proceedings

The alleged victim in the case, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, is the first witness.

The trial is scheduled to last five days and is being heard by Quebec court Judge Lori Renée Weitzman.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
