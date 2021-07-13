COVID-19: New Brunswick marking 8 days with no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is marking the eighth day in a row with no new cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are four active cases and no hospitalizations. There were 878 tests conducted on Monday.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 79.7 per cent have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“To achieve our next target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, we need people to continue to roll up their sleeves,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t booked an appointment to do so now and help us move closer to our final phase on our path to Green.”

To further drive up vaccination rates, the province has been rolling out mobile clinics for first and second doses. The clinics operate on a walk-in basis and are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience.

The clinics are:

The Ville, 241 Canada St., Fredericton, Tuesday, July 13, between noon and 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, July 13, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

