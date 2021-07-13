Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick marking 8 days with no new cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 12:48 pm
As of July 13, 2021, 52 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 79.7 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
As of July 13, 2021, 52 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 79.7 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick is marking the eighth day in a row with no new cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are four active cases and no hospitalizations. There were 878 tests conducted on Monday.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 79.7 per cent have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: N.B. top doctor monitoring P.E.I. removal of mask mandate

“To achieve our next target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, we need people to continue to roll up their sleeves,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t booked an appointment to do so now and help us move closer to our final phase on our path to Green.”

To further drive up vaccination rates, the province has been rolling out mobile clinics for first and second doses. The clinics operate on a walk-in basis and are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience.

The clinics are:

  • The Ville, 241 Canada St., Fredericton, Tuesday, July 13, between noon and 6 p.m.
  • Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, July 13, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.
  • Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Click to play video: 'WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines' WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
WHO clarifies warning on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
