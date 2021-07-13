Menu

Canada

Airdrie school tagged with ‘every child matters’

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted July 13, 2021 12:24 pm
"Every child matters" is spray painted on the side of Muriel Clayton School in Airdrie, Alta, in an undated photo. RCMP are looking for help identifying who is responsible. View image in full screen
"Every child matters" is spray painted on the side of Muriel Clayton School in Airdrie, Alta, in an undated photo. RCMP are looking for help identifying who is responsible. handout / Airdrie RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are looking for help identifying who is responsible for spray painting Muriel Clayton School.

According to RCMP, the words “every child matters” were among the graffiti spray painted on the side of the school located on Acacia Drive in Airdrie, Alta., on the evening of July 9.

Graffiti is spray painted on the side of Muriel Clayton School in Airdrie, Alta, in an undated photo. RCMP are looking for help identifying who is responsible. View image in full screen
Graffiti is spray painted on the side of Muriel Clayton School in Airdrie, Alta, in an undated photo. RCMP are looking for help identifying who is responsible.

RCMP are asking that anyone with information about the incident of mischief to call the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-975-7200, or their local police. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
