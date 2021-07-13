Airdrie school tagged with ‘every child matters’

Airdrie RCMP are looking for help identifying who is responsible for spray painting Muriel Clayton School.
According to RCMP, the words “every child matters” were among the graffiti spray painted on the side of the school located on Acacia Drive in Airdrie, Alta., on the evening of July 9.
RCMP are asking that anyone with information about the incident of mischief to call the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-975-7200, or their local police. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
