Nova Scotia’s top RCMP officer retiring days before public hearings into killing spree set to begin

The RCMP’s top commanding officer in Nova Scotia will retire less than three weeks before public hearings into the deadliest killing spree in modern Canadian history are set to begin.

Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman announced her decision to retire internally to the Nova Scotia RCMP, a spokesperson for the force told Global News on Tuesday.

No public announcement was made by either the Mounties or Bergerman. Her retirement takes effect Oct. 8, and public hearings into the killing spree that left 22 people dead begin Oct. 26.

“Assistant Commissioner Bergerman has served 35 years in the RCMP and she’s led the division for the last two-and-a-half years and she’s going to be retiring,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Bergerman led the RCMP’s first public briefing about the killing spree hours after it ended on April 19, 2020. She provided details about the death of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson and injuries sustained by another officer, Const. Chad Morrison.

“Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia, and it will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come. What has unfolded overnight and into this morning is incomprehensible,” Bergerman said on April 19, 2020.

She didn’t provide any information about how many others were killed or any other context about the killings. Chief Superintendent Chris Leather took over the briefing and provided further details.

The RCMP has faced intense criticism for its response to the shooting spree and its handling of the investigation.

A public inquiry is tasked with investigating how the RCMP responded to the shootings, which began on April 18, 2020, in Portapique, N.S. The inquiry will also consider RCMP communication with the public and the families of victims.

Marshall said he can’t say whether Bergerman will participate in the inquiry.

“The inquiry is an independent process that’s not related to us,” he said. “Whether she would be called in as a witness, that would be up to the inquiry and not up to the RCMP.”

This is a developing story… More to come…