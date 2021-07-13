Menu

Health

Blood donation urgently needed in Edmonton as backlogged surgeries ramp up

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of blood donation appointments unfilled in Edmonton' Hundreds of blood donation appointments unfilled in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian Blood Services is hoping to rally Edmontonians to sign up for blood donation appointments, with over 1,900 slots still needed to be filled by the end of July.

The need for blood donations is increasing in Edmonton as surgical procedures ramp up following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

There are over 1,800 donation appointments in the city that need to be filled by July 31.

“The demand for blood has risen above pre-COVID-19 levels,” said Marissa Stryker with Canadian Blood Services. “That’s due to the fact that as most regions across Canada start to phase in — or have begun to phase in — their reopening plans. This allows hospitals to ramp up surgical procedures that were previously put on hold due to COVID-19.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta surgeons were performing roughly 60 per cent fewer operations than normal. It’s estimated 25,000 surgeries were cancelled between March 18 and May 4, 2020.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in March that the province is aiming to perform 55,000 additional scheduled surgeries this year, on top of the 29,000 operations done in a typical year.

Read more: Surgeries delayed by COVID-19 in Alberta expected to be completed by 2023

Stryker said the fact that Albertans are finally able to be out and about with little restriction likely also plays a role in the unfilled appointments.

“It is the fact that we’ve been cooped up,” she said. “I think a lot of people are very eager to get out and enjoy the summer.

Click to play video: 'Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog' Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog
Blood shortage concerns as hospitals tackle pandemic-driven surgical backlog

She added that summer months in typical years generally do see the problem of a greater need, combined with lower donations.

“We do see less appointments through the summer,” Stryker said. “But a reminder that the need for blood is constant, it never takes a holiday.

“It’s the summer, everyone wants to get out and enjoy this gorgeous weather. So the highways are busier, this can translate to a higher number of accidents and a greater potential of injuries resulting in blood transfusions.”

The blood donation shortage currently being dealt with in Alberta extends Canada-wide. Canadian Blood Services said in early July that it was behind in booking thousands of appointments for the month.

Read more: Canada needs over 23,000 blood donors this month to meet urgent demand, agency says

Stryker said that there is particularly a need for donors with O negative (universal) blood type.

“When seconds count, when someone’s life is on the line and there’s no time to test their blood type, patients in an emergency situation need that O negative blood,” she said.

“We usually like to sit between five to eight days of (O negative) supply on hand. Right now, we’re sitting on about three days for anticipated hospital needs.”

An appointment takes about an hour and still includes COVID-19 protocols like masking and distancing. The blood donation itself takes about 10 minutes.

“It is very simple. I think a lot of people think it’s going to be this big dramatic process,” Stryker said.

Appointments to donate blood can be booked online. 

–with files from Heide Pearson, Global News

