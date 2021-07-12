Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
July 12 2021 7:16am
06:07

Canada’s blood supply needs a summer boost

We chat with Peter MacDonald from Canadian Blood Services Atlantic to talk about the blood supply needing a boost this summer following a surge in demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Advertisement

Video Home