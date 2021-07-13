UWaterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus

Send this page to someone via email

Both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University are offering staff and students the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on campus.

A vaccination clinic opened at the University of Waterloo on Monday, offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a positive step for #UWaterloo and an important piece of our overall plans to support a safe and staged return to campus,” the university said on Twitter.

The school says appointments are available to students, employees, and family members of students and employees over the age of 18.

Appointments must be booked over the phone in advance by calling 519-888-4096

Across town, Laurier says it will be offering appoints through the summer and the fall.

It offered the option on Monday and will do so again on Friday.

There is a COVID-19 Immunization Intake form on the school’s website for those who wish to book an appointment.

Both schools are planning to have more student activities on campus this fall with more and more people being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We remain cautiously optimistic, and are putting plans in place to increase our on-campus presence and in-person classes and student experiences, with the goal to return to regular in-person operations with minimal restrictions by winter term,” Laurier notes on its website.

Back in March, University of Waterloo president Feridun Hamdullahpur issued a letter to students that noted how eager staff and students were to return to a semblance of normal campus life.

“The recent news of an increase in the number of vaccines across Canada is giving us reason for new hope,” he wrote.

“It is with that sense of hope that I am pleased to announce that we are planning to deliver significantly more an in-person learning, work and research starting in the Fall 2021 term.”

The University of Waterloo president says his school has developed a flexible plan in an effort to make that a reality.

“We are optimistic that on-campus activity can happen in person with a staged and strategic return to campus,” he said.

“Our goal will be to create as many on-campus experiences as possible starting September.”