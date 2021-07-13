Quebec records 54 new COVID-19 cases as more Pfizer vaccine arrives

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec added 54 new cases but no additional deaths Tuesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

Since the last update, the province gave another 88,600 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine. To date, more than 9.5 million shots have been administered.

The government says 292,842 of the 324,090 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to land this week arrived on Monday. Since the immunization rollout began, Quebec has received upwards of 11 million doses of the vaccine.

READ MORE: Quebec says 2nd vaccine dose allowed for those with previous COVID-19 infection

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations fell once again. There are 85 patients, a drop of three compared to the previous day.

Of them, the number in intensive care remains unchanged at 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 11,556 tests were given Sunday.

The case count has reached 375,969 while the death toll stands at 11,231. The number of recoveries from the virus has surpassed 364,000.

2:01 Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September