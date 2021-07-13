Menu

Canada

Cambridge Memorial Hospital postpones surgery after mould found in ventilation unit

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:55 am
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . View image in full screen
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it has been forced to reschedule about 60 surgical and endoscopy procedures after non-toxic mould was discovered in a ventilation unit.

The hospital says the ventilation unit supplies air to a recovery room that houses patients immediately after a procedure or surgery is completed.

Read more: Fewer than 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region for 3rd straight day

“I’m relieved there was no risk to patients and our staff,” said Stephanie Pearsall, vice-president of clinical programs and chief nursing executive.

“We were fortunate to have caught this early, before it became a serious safety matter.”

CMH says the mould was discovered in the Wing B patient care facility on July 7 during a construction-related inspection.

It says all the vents were quickly sealed and a smaller space in the hospital became a recovery room.

Two days after the mould was discovered, results from lab tests proved it to be non-toxic.

Read more: 20,000 people vaccinated in Waterloo Region over the weekend

“Regrettably with a smaller recovery room, we can only do priority cases until this issue is resolved,” Pearsall said.

“We are looking at ways to make up the postponed surgeries sooner, rather than later.”

The hospital says surgeons are contacting patients to let them know of the news.

