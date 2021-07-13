Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tabs Christian Schmidt as next chief

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:04 am
Christian Schmidt will take over for the retiring John Lane as the next chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
Christian Schmidt will take over for the retiring John Lane as the next chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. Submitted/DCSP.ca

There’s a new man in charge of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

The city has hired Christian Schmidt as the next chief of the WFPS, taking over for John Lane, who is retiring after 40 years with the service.

Schmidt has spend 27 years as a first responder in Winnipeg, the past eight in his current role of deputy chief, operations and 911 communications.

The city says Schmidt has extensive experience in both paramedicine and firefighting, and his knowledge of criminology, municipal leadership and executive development put him over the top during a “competitive” hiring process.

Trending Stories

Read more: Union calls for change in Winnipeg paramedic culture after harsh survey results

“Christian’s ability to build strong working relationships within the City of Winnipeg and with local and national stakeholders will contribute to his success in this role,” reads a city news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Schmidt will formally take the helm of the WFPS on Aug. 14.

Click to play video: 'Backyard fire safety tips' Backyard fire safety tips
Backyard fire safety tips – Jul 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagFirefighters tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagChristian Schmidt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers