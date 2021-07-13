Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tabs Christian Schmidt as next chief

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new man in charge of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

The city has hired Christian Schmidt as the next chief of the WFPS, taking over for John Lane, who is retiring after 40 years with the service.

Schmidt has spend 27 years as a first responder in Winnipeg, the past eight in his current role of deputy chief, operations and 911 communications.

The city says Schmidt has extensive experience in both paramedicine and firefighting, and his knowledge of criminology, municipal leadership and executive development put him over the top during a “competitive” hiring process.

“Christian’s ability to build strong working relationships within the City of Winnipeg and with local and national stakeholders will contribute to his success in this role,” reads a city news release.

Schmidt will formally take the helm of the WFPS on Aug. 14.

