Serious collision closes Highway 3 for several hours near Fort Macleod

Send this page to someone via email

A three-vehicle collision near Fort Macleod, Alta., on Monday resulted in a section of Highway 3 being closed to traffic for several hours.

RCMP said the collision happened at about 12:15 p.m., about three kilometres west of Fort Macleod. It involved a four-door sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck that was pulling a travel trailer.

Police reopened one lane of the highway just before 6 p.m., but the scene remained under investigation by an RCMP collision analyst.

The driver — and lone occupant — of the sedan was seriously injured and flown to an area hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The driver of the SUV was taken by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries, while the two occupants of the pickup truck and trailer were not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Fort Macleod RCMP are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Related News Saskatchewan man sentenced to 5 years in crash that killed 2 Sherwood Park teens