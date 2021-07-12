Charges laid after ETS sexual assaults, police believe there may be more victims

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after at least two people were sexually assaulted on Edmonton transit vehicles.

Edmonton police issued a news release on Monday and believe there could be more victims.

On June 21, police said a man sat next to a female on a bus and began sexually assaulting her. Then, on July 3, police said the same man got on to the LRT and sexually assaulted a sleeping female.

ETS security contacted police and the man was taken into custody nearby.

Jakob Edward Logan-Halfe, 22, is facing two counts each of sexual assault and breaching conditions of probation.

Any additional complainants are asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or reporting online. Anonymous information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.