Crime

Charges laid after ETS sexual assaults, police believe there may be more victims

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 12, 2021 6:50 pm
Jakob Edward Logan-Halfe has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. View image in full screen
Jakob Edward Logan-Halfe has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. Edmonton Police Service

A man has been charged after at least two people were sexually assaulted on Edmonton transit vehicles.

Edmonton police issued a news release on Monday and believe there could be more victims.

On June 21, police said a man sat next to a female on a bus and began sexually assaulting her. Then, on July 3, police said the same man got on to the LRT and sexually assaulted a sleeping female.

Read more: Police data shows crime severity higher at shelters and LRT stations than Edmonton average

ETS security contacted police and the man was taken into custody nearby.

Jakob Edward Logan-Halfe, 22, is facing two counts each of sexual assault and breaching conditions of probation.

Any additional complainants are asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or reporting online. Anonymous information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

