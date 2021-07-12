COVID-19: 2 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed only two new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,318, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported seven new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,949, including 30 that are active.

One of the new cases is in Innisfil, while the other is in Gravenhurst. The Innisfil case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the other is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 12,318 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,592 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 114 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,263, including 9,251 deaths.