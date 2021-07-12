SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 6:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening plan on July 16' Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening plan on July 16
WATCH: The move into Step 3 will allow expanded outdoor and indoor gathering limits as well as the return of indoor dining and gyms. Kamil Karamali reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed only two new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,318, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported seven new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,949, including 30 that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths for 2nd time in a week

One of the new cases is in Innisfil, while the other is in Gravenhurst. The Innisfil case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the other is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Canada to hit 55M COVID-19 vaccine doses by week’s end as shipments roll in

Of the region’s total 12,318 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,592 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 114 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,263, including 9,251 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Business owners excited Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan moved up' Business owners excited Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan moved up

 

