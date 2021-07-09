Ontario ‘must remain vigilant’ in Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant spread: top doctor

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Friday that the province will remain in Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan for at least 21 days, until 80 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have at least one vaccine dose, and 75 per cent are fully immunized. Moore added that the Delta variant “continues to pose a threat to the public’s health” and that residents “must remain vigilant,” especially moving into the fall.