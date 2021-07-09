COVID-19: 2 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,316, including 253 deaths.

Local public health also reported five new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,945, including 27 that are active.

One new case is in Essa while another is in Huntsville. The source of infection of both new cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,316 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,591 — have recovered, while six people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 183 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 546,804, including 9,237 deaths.