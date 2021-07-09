SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario ‘must remain vigilant’ in Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant spread: top doctor' Ontario ‘must remain vigilant’ in Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant spread: top doctor
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Friday that the province will remain in Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan for at least 21 days, until 80 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have at least one vaccine dose, and 75 per cent are fully immunized. Moore added that the Delta variant “continues to pose a threat to the public’s health” and that residents “must remain vigilant,” especially moving into the fall.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,316, including 253 deaths.

Local public health also reported five new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,945, including 27 that are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario will enter stage 3 of the reopening plan earlier than expected

One new case is in Essa while another is in Huntsville. The source of infection of both new cases is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 12,316 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,591 — have recovered, while six people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 183 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 546,804, including 9,237 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario enters Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16' Ontario enters Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16
