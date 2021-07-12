COVID-19: 20 new cases in London and Middlesex since last update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 20 new COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday.

This includes five new cases on Saturday, seven on Sunday and eight on Monday.

The MLHU also reported 22 recoveries since Friday and no new deaths.

The region’s total case count stands at 12,640, of which 12,359 people have recovered.

The death toll remains unchanged at 226. At least 55 cases are active.

Two more variant cases have been flagged for a total of 3,503.

The breakdown of variant cases is as follows:

3,363 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

96 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

37 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There are also two cases listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,439 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 361 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.



Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19 as of Monday, with fewer than five in the intensive care unit.

Of those, no patients in acute care are from outside of the region and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region. In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Fewer than five staff members currently have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no current COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of Thursday, six cases were associated with the outbreak.

Anyone who attended any indoor gatherings at the church between June 20 and June 30 has been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if symptoms develop.

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of the day on July 3, 76.7 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 34.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region.

Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit is also encouraging anyone with a second dose scheduled for the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for July.

Anyone looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.3 per cent for the week of June 27.

Ontario

Ontario reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count seen since early September.

The provincial case total now stands at 547,263.

The death toll in the province remained at 9,251 as zero new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 535,810 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,610.

Test positivity for Monday hit 0.9 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 17.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 121,653 vaccines (11,326 for a first shot and 110,327 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 6.5 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 56 per cent of the adult (18-plus) population. First-dose adult coverage stands at 79.2 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported nine new cases and 13 recoveries since its last update on Monday.

The region’s total case count now sits at 3,907, of which 3,811 people have recovered.

At least 13 cases are active and 83 deaths have been reported.

One additional variant case has been confirmed, bringing that total to 820. Of those, 755 involve the Alpha variant.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.6 per cent for the week of June 27.



SWPH says 64.2 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 36.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is hospitalized with COVID-19. They are not in the ICU.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health has yet to update its COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

As of Friday, the region’s total case count stood at 1,909, of which 1,843 people have recovered.

The number of deaths stood at 57.

At least nine cases were active and one person was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Three more variant cases were confirmed for a total of 326.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent for the week of June 27.

According to HPPH, 80.3 per cent of residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 48.3 per cent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two deaths, four new cases and seven recoveries since Friday.

As of Monday, the region’s total case count stands at 3,625 with nine active cases, 3,552 recoveries and 64 deaths.

The region’s variant case tally climbed by three to 667 in total.

According to Bluewater Health, no patients in their care are confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Monday.

One outbreak remains active. It was declared June 25 at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home.

It involves fewer than five cases among residents and fewer than five cases among staff or caregivers.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.8 per cent for the week of June 27.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 73.4 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.9 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

—With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Gabby Rodrigues

