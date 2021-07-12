Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Citizens committee to decide how much Kingston city councillors are paid

By Paul Soucy & Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston City Council to appoint a “Citizens Committee” to review if councillors should get a raise or not' Kingston City Council to appoint a “Citizens Committee” to review if councillors should get a raise or not
WATCH: Kingston's city council is set to meet Tuesday night, where they are to appoint a citizens committee to review the current pay for the mayor and councillors, to decide whether an increase is needed. The pay hike won't occur until after the next municipal election, in 2022.

Should Kingston city councillors get a pay raise? Council meets Tuesday night and it’s expected they’ll appoint a citizens committee to review the current pay for the mayor and councillors to decide whether an increase is needed, but any pay hike won’t occur until after the next municipal election in 2022.

“I don’t think it’s right that council members should be deciding on their own pay,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said. “I think it really is up to the community.

“In the recent past, whatever it is that citizen’s committee recommends, is almost always what council would adopt.”

Committee members are made up of citizens from a variety of public sectors, such as health care, labour, education and business.

Read more: Kingston city council approves almost $80K to extend homeless outreach services

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s to get a good cross-section of backgrounds and opinions on a committee that would review what a councillor does, and compare that with the remuneration in other municipalities that are comparable to Kingston,” deputy city clerk Janet Jaynes said.

Trending Stories

The City of Kingston established citizen committees to review target payment back in 2008. Jim Neill has been a city councillor throughout the 1990s and says that prior to the establishment of a citizens committee, it was difficult for councillors to come up with payment figures.

“What happened over those years was that people were reluctant regardless of what similar sized cities were paying their councillors,” Neill said. “They were very, very reluctant to vote on a salary increase of their own.”

Neill says that citizen committees stepping in have helped councillors receive fair payment for the work they do, in comparison to the 90s.

Read more: Kingston council to contemplate $375,000 for community food redistribution warehouse

“Today, city councillors get $40,000 a year, which, if you’re putting in the 30-40 hours you should be, that’s a reasonable salary, I believe,” Neill said.

The City of Kingston has several other citizens committees, but this particular one differs.

“The committee will serve its purpose and then it will be disbanded until we do this again before the next election,” Jaynes said. “So it’s not a continuing committee.”

Story continues below advertisement

The issue will be discussed when council meets virtually Tuesday evening.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagKingston News tagkingston city council tagSalary tagPay Raise tagcouncillor pay taghow much do kingston city councillors make tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers