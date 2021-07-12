Waterloo police release images of 2 persons of interest in with connection robbery of elderly man

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a pair of men they are looking identify in connection with a recent robbery which occurred in Cambridge.

Police say the robbery happened on Langs Drive at around 6:50 p.m. on June 23.

They say an elderly man was approached by another man after parking his car in a lot.

They say the second man demanded the victim’s car keys and attempted to grab them, before the pair got into a skirmish with the elderly man being pushed to the ground.

The suspect then took off in his car and was last seen driving on Trico Drive.

Police say the elderly man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.