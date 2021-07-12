Menu

Crime

Waterloo police release images of 2 persons of interest in with connection robbery of elderly man

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 4:38 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the two men in the pictures. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the two men in the pictures. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a pair of men they are looking identify in connection with a recent robbery which occurred in Cambridge.

Police say the robbery happened on Langs Drive at around 6:50 p.m. on June 23.

Read more: Waterloo police looking for pair who fled from police on Highway 85

They say an elderly man was approached by another man after parking his car in a lot.

They say the second man demanded the victim’s car keys and attempted to grab them, before the pair got into a skirmish with the elderly man being pushed to the ground.

The suspect then took off in his car and was last seen driving on Trico Drive.

Read more: Cambridge teen charged in connection to January collision which killed 2 Guelph children

Police say the elderly man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

