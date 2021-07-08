Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge teen charged in connection to January collision which killed 2 Guelph children

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 3:56 pm
The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Shouldice Side Road and Spragues Road. View image in full screen
The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Shouldice Side Road and Spragues Road. Andrew Collins/Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision in North Dumfries, Ont., in January which killed two children from Guelph.

Police say a 17-year-old male youth from Cambridge is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Read more: 2nd child of Guelph family dies following crash, say her organs will be donated

Back on Jan 31, emergency services personnel were called to Spragues Road at Shouldice Side Road for a reported collision.

Trending Stories

Police say a 2010 Honda van being driven eastbound on Spragues Road by a 43-year-old Guelph woman was hit by a Toyota Rav4 headed northbound on Shouldice Side Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Those two vehicles were then hit by a 2020 Land Rover, being operated by a 56-year-old Cambridge man.

Read more: 12-year-old Guelph boy killed in North Dumfries 3-vehicle collision

Three of the four people who were in the van and the driver of the Rav4 were taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where 12-year-old Evan Lodge, who was in the van, was pronounced dead.

Days later, the family of Lodge would announce that his sister, Amanda, had also died as a result of the collision.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagNorth Dumfries news tagNorth Dumfries collision tagEvan Lodge tagAmanda Lodge tagAmanda Lodge killed tagEvan Lodge killed tagGuel;ph boy killed tagSusan Lodge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers