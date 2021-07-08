Cambridge teen charged in connection to January collision which killed 2 Guelph children

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision in North Dumfries, Ont., in January which killed two children from Guelph.

Police say a 17-year-old male youth from Cambridge is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Back on Jan 31, emergency services personnel were called to Spragues Road at Shouldice Side Road for a reported collision.

Police say a 2010 Honda van being driven eastbound on Spragues Road by a 43-year-old Guelph woman was hit by a Toyota Rav4 headed northbound on Shouldice Side Road.

Those two vehicles were then hit by a 2020 Land Rover, being operated by a 56-year-old Cambridge man.

Three of the four people who were in the van and the driver of the Rav4 were taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where 12-year-old Evan Lodge, who was in the van, was pronounced dead.

Days later, the family of Lodge would announce that his sister, Amanda, had also died as a result of the collision.