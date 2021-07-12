SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canadian Forces help with wildfire evacuations near Ontario/Manitoba border

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:43 am
Smoke is seen in this photo from the province's wildfire service.
Smoke is seen in this photo from the province's wildfire service. Province of Manitoba / Twitter

The federal government is stepping in to help with wildfires near the Ontario/Manitoba border.

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel based in Winnipeg were deployed to evacuate Poplar River First Nation, about 315 kilometres northeast of the Manitoba capital, over the weekend.

Evacuation of hundreds of residents to Thunder Bay and other Ontario communities began Sunday after Ontario made a formal request for federal assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba officials monitoring large fire near border with Ontario

“The Canadian Armed Forces are always ready to protect Canadians when threatened by natural disasters,” said National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Trending Stories

“The wildfires near Poplar Hill First Nations are tragic and we are honoured to be able to assist them as requested. Our quick mobilization of Hercules aircraft will ensure the residents are safe from potential disaster.”

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg' Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg
Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg
