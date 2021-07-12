Canadian Forces help with wildfire evacuations near Ontario/Manitoba border

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is stepping in to help with wildfires near the Ontario/Manitoba border.

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel based in Winnipeg were deployed to evacuate Poplar River First Nation, about 315 kilometres northeast of the Manitoba capital, over the weekend.

Evacuation of hundreds of residents to Thunder Bay and other Ontario communities began Sunday after Ontario made a formal request for federal assistance.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are always ready to protect Canadians when threatened by natural disasters,” said National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“The wildfires near Poplar Hill First Nations are tragic and we are honoured to be able to assist them as requested. Our quick mobilization of Hercules aircraft will ensure the residents are safe from potential disaster.”

