A large fire is underway in northwest Ontario near the Manitoba border, according to the province.

The blaze, near Gem Lake in central Nopiming Provincial Park, is being monitored by the Manitoba Wildfire Service.

Officials said while there’s no current threat to people in the area, they’re watching for changes and warning of smoky conditions.

