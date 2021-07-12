Premier Jason Kenney celebrates Stampede, reopening with pancake breakfast

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney celebrated the first major event to be held in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with a Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast Monday.

There were plenty of cowboy hats, sausages and, of course, pancakes being served up with country music tunes from the band as people enjoyed the morning.

Alberta is the first province in Canada to fully reopen following months of closures and restrictions as officials worked to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to the media, Kenney said he believed Alberta would be “open for good,” and that the government would be able to shift its focus back to what it was elected to do: grow the economy, create jobs, build pipelines and get a fair deal for the province.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Volunteers served up sausages and pancakes at the premier’s pancake breakfast on Monday, July 12. Global News

“I am proud that Alberta is leading Canada out of the pandemic, and leading Canada in economic growth,” he said.

“For the rest of the Stampede, we’re going to have a great time reconnecting with Calgarians and Albertans as we celebrate our rural roots and our Western heritage.”

Reg Barnes, a born-and-raised Calgarian who attends the Stampede every year, said he was happy to see it return in full swing again this year, after being all but cancelled in 2020.

“It’s a big thing for the city, it’s a big thing for the psychology of the community,” he said.

“I was a little hesitant coming down here but you have to take those small steps back to normal and if it gets too busy then I’ll put (my mask) back on, but until then I think I want to get back at it.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Volunteers served up sausages and pancakes at the premier’s pancake breakfast on Monday, July 12. Global News

A small number of protesters were seen at the Stampede breakfast on Monday, carrying signs with slogans like “ARREST KENNEY NOW.”

View image in full screen Protesters were seen at a Stampede pancake breakfast hosted by Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on Monday. Global News

Weeks ago, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and his family were accosted and harassed by protesters at a Canada Day event.

Advertisement