Canada

Person dead after vehicle rollover southwest of Saskatoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 12:37 pm
One person is dead after a vehicle rolled over southwest of Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon. The Saskatoon Fire Department is not releasing details about the person. Supplied by the City of Saskatoon

One person is dead after a vehicle rolled over on a road southwest of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call close to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday that a vehicle was lying on its roof to the side of Valley Road.

A media release, sent out on Sunday morning, stated “extrication was performed using cutting tools and spreaders,” by fire crews. The release said an ambulance and Saskatchewan RCMP were also at the scene.

Read more: Man, 77, dies after lawn tractor rolls down embankment in Wellington County: OPP

A fire battalion chief couldn’t say when the person died but told Global News fire fighters were only on scene for about an hour.

The chief said he couldn’t comment on cause or provide any details about the identity of the person. He say he believes only one person was in the vehicle.

The release said the SFD turned control of the scene over to RCMP after extraction.

Medavie Health Services West and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
