Man, 77, dies after lawn tractor rolls down embankment in Wellington County: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 77-year-old man has died after a lawn tractor he was using rolled down an embankment and pinned him on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to an address on 14th Line in the Town of Mapleton just after 6 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

OPP said the man on the tractor was cutting the grass in the ditch along the road when it rolled down a steep embankment and pinned him underneath.

The man, identified as Gordon Thring of Alma, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Mapleton is about 40 kilometres north of Guelph.

