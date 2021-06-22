Menu

Canada

Man, 77, dies after lawn tractor rolls down embankment in Wellington County: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 1:39 pm
Wellington County OPP say a 77-year-old man has died. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say a 77-year-old man has died. @OPP_GTATraffic / Twitter

Wellington County OPP say a 77-year-old man has died after a lawn tractor he was using rolled down an embankment and pinned him on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to an address on 14th Line in the Town of Mapleton just after 6 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Read more: ‘He was a fighter’ — Father of 4 who died at Conestogo Lake beat cancer 5 years ago

OPP said the man on the tractor was cutting the grass in the ditch along the road when it rolled down a steep embankment and pinned him underneath.

The man, identified as Gordon Thring of Alma, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Mapleton is about 40 kilometres north of Guelph.

Click to play video: 'Tornado touches down near Montreal, kills one' Tornado touches down near Montreal, kills one
Tornado touches down near Montreal, kills one
