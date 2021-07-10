Sewer line breaks near Kin Beach in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

City crews in Vernon are cleaning up and repairing a broken sewer line near a popular beach.

According to the city, part of Tronson Road near Kin Beach is closed because of the break, which is expected to be repaired by 9 p.m.

It’s not known when the line broke, but the city said residents and motorists can expect to experience detours in the meantime.

Tronson Road is closed to traffic between the west access point of Scott Road and Lakeshore Road. Also, there is single-lane, alternating traffic on Lakeshore Road at Marshall Road.

Further, the city said there will be water service interruption for residences between the west access point of Scott Road and Kin Beach, and that residents along the rest of Tronson Road and the Tavistock area are asked to restrict their water use on Saturday.

