Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sewer line breaks near Kin Beach in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 5:12 pm
A map showing the location of the sewer pipe break along Tronson Road in Vernon on Saturday.
A map showing the location of the sewer pipe break along Tronson Road in Vernon on Saturday. City of Vernon

City crews in Vernon are cleaning up and repairing a broken sewer line near a popular beach.

According to the city, part of Tronson Road near Kin Beach is closed because of the break, which is expected to be repaired by 9 p.m.

It’s not known when the line broke, but the city said residents and motorists can expect to experience detours in the meantime.

Read more: Wildfire in Coldstream being held, says BC Wildfire Service

Tronson Road is closed to traffic between the west access point of Scott Road and Lakeshore Road. Also, there is single-lane, alternating traffic on Lakeshore Road at Marshall Road.

Trending Stories

Further, the city said there will be water service interruption for residences between the west access point of Scott Road and Kin Beach, and that residents along the rest of Tronson Road and the Tavistock area are asked to restrict their water use on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Woman’s fight with Winnipeg city hall over damaged sewer' Woman’s fight with Winnipeg city hall over damaged sewer
Woman’s fight with Winnipeg city hall over damaged sewer – May 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagokanagan lake tagCity of Vernon tagKin Beach tagbroken sewer line tagsewer line break tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers