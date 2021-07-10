Menu

Canada

Wildfire in Coldstream being held, says BC Wildfire Service

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream B.C.' Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream B.C.
Video footage of the Clerke Road wildfire on Saturday morning.

A sudden wildfire that roared to life in the North Okanagan on Friday night is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an interview with Global News on Saturday morning, a BC Wildfire spokesperson said crews are on scene, as they were last night, with a helicopter bucketing the 20-hectare blaze.

It’s unknown if any structures were lost, but the chief administrative officer of Coldstream says to his knowledge, no structures were burned.

Read more: Out of control wildfire threatens homes in Coldstream, B.C.

In related news, the District of Coldstream said a tactical evacuation for Clerke Road, which parallels Highway 97, has been rescinded.

The district said residents can return home, but noted they are still on evacuation alert.

Also, the Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the Greater Vernon landfill at 120 Birnie Road for the day due to fire-crew activity in the area.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire in Coldstream, BC threatens homes' Wildfire in Coldstream, BC threatens homes
Wildfire in Coldstream, BC threatens homes

“A wildland fire was reported on Friday evening, which moved quickly in areas near the (landfill) and prompted a multi-jurisdictional response,” said the regional district.

“Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and emergency personnel, the fire did not reach the landfill. Some grass on the road up to the site was burnt, but there was no serious impact to the facility.”

The regional district said if area residents need to use the landfill, they can use the Armstrong Spallumcheen landfill or the Lumby landfill in the meantime.

More as this develops.

Click to play video: 'Bus tour shows town centre in ruins after Lytton wildfire' Bus tour shows town centre in ruins after Lytton wildfire
Bus tour shows town centre in ruins after Lytton wildfire
Okanagan Wildfire BC Wildfire North Okanagan coldstream regional district north Okanagan District of Coldstream Coldstream Wildfire Clerke Road wildfire

