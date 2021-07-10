87 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, death toll remains the same

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the test positivity rate held steady from the day before, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard also shows an overall death toll of 1,160, which is the same as Friday.

Health officials are no longer releasing bulletins on weekends, so some specific data is limited.

According to the dashboard, 33 of the new cases are in Winnipeg, 22 are in the Interlake-Eastern region, 15 are in Southern Health, nine are in the north, and eight are in Prairie Mountain Health.

There are now 1,051 active cases of the virus, while 54,615 individuals are listed as recovered.

The five-day test positivity rate is at 5 per cent for the province as a whole, down a hair from 5.1 per cent a day earlier.

140 people are in hospitals across Manitoba, including 59 with active cases of the virus.

There are also 34 patients receiving intensive care, of those, 15 are active COVID-19 patients.

The province completed 1,265 laboratory tests for the virus Friday, for a total of 844,125 since February, 2020.