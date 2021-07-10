Firefighters knock down suspicious evening garage fire near church in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in West Kelowna knocked down a suspicious garage fire on Friday evening.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) says 13 firefighters and four fire engines attended the incident along Concorde Road in Lakeview Heights.

The fire department said the incident was initially reported as a grass fire, but was upgraded to a structure fire behind the Grace Baptist Church.

According to WKFR, the fire extended from the outside of the garage, causing some damage to the building and its contents.

Maintenance materials for the church property were stored inside the garage.

WKFR says the cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.

It also issued a public reminder about the region’s dry conditions and extreme fire risk, and to call 911 if you see any signs of smoke or fire.

