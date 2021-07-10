Menu

Canada

Firefighters knock down suspicious evening garage fire near church in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 1:36 pm
Smoke rises from a garage fire behind the Grace Baptist Church on Friday evening. West Kelowna Fire Rescue has deemed the fire suspicious. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a garage fire behind the Grace Baptist Church on Friday evening. West Kelowna Fire Rescue has deemed the fire suspicious. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Firefighters in West Kelowna knocked down a suspicious garage fire on Friday evening.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) says 13 firefighters and four fire engines attended the incident along Concorde Road in Lakeview Heights.

The fire department said the incident was initially reported as a grass fire, but was upgraded to a structure fire behind the Grace Baptist Church.

Read more: Wildfire in Coldstream being held, says BC Wildfire Service

According to WKFR, the fire extended from the outside of the garage, causing some damage to the building and its contents.

Maintenance materials for the church property were stored inside the garage.

WKFR says the cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation.

It also issued a public reminder about the region’s dry conditions and extreme fire risk, and to call 911 if you see any signs of smoke or fire.

Click to play video: 'Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream B.C.' Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream B.C.
Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream B.C.
