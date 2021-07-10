Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery on Saturday.

The case is in the Western Zone, and is related to travel.

The province said all four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 39 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

On July 9, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,227 tests.

Since April 1, the province said there have been 4,124 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,059 resolved cases.

