Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 1:11 pm
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is drawn out from a vial before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is drawn out from a vial before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery on Saturday.

The case is in the Western Zone, and is related to travel.

The province said all four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19, renews state of emergency

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 39 active cases of COVID-19.  Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

On July 9, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,227 tests.

Since April 1, the province said there have been 4,124 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,059 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths' Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths
Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths
