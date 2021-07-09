SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19, renews state of emergency

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated' COVID-19: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. Dr. Robert Strang, says the province is still in the race against COVID-19 and the Delta variant until at least 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Nova Scotia announced Friday that it’s renewing the state of emergency to ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.

The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, July 11, and extend to noon, Sunday, July 25, unless government terminates or extends it.

Read more: Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths

The province also reported one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery on Friday. The case is in the central zone and is related to travel.

The province said all four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

There have been 4,176 cases from March 15 to July 6, 2021. Of those:

  • 27 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated
  • 225 (5.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 3924 (94 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 253 people hospitalized. Of those:

  • 2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated
  • 27 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 224 (88.5 per cent) were unvaccinated
Twenty-six people died. Of those:

  • 1 (3.8 per cent) was fully vaccinated
  • 3 (11.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated
  • 22 (84.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 39 active cases of COVID-19.  Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

On July 8, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,770 tests.

According to the province, there were 5,044 tests administered between July 2 and 8 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Sydney, Bedford and Shubenacadie.

As of Thursday, 1,085,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 369,412 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,123 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,058 resolved cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
