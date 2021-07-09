Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19, renews state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Friday that it’s renewing the state of emergency to ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.

The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, July 11, and extend to noon, Sunday, July 25, unless government terminates or extends it.

The province also reported one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery on Friday. The case is in the central zone and is related to travel.

The province said all four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

There have been 4,176 cases from March 15 to July 6, 2021. Of those:

27 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

225 (5.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3924 (94 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 253 people hospitalized. Of those:

2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

27 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

224 (88.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-six people died. Of those:

1 (3.8 per cent) was fully vaccinated

3 (11.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

22 (84.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 39 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

On July 8, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,770 tests.

According to the province, there were 5,044 tests administered between July 2 and 8 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Sydney, Bedford and Shubenacadie.

As of Thursday, 1,085,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 369,412 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,123 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,058 resolved cases.