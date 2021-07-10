Ontario reports 179 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 207K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 179 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 546,983.

“Locally, there are 32 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Grey Bruce, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 16 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Saturday 209 cases were reported.

Eight new deaths were also announced on July 10, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,245.

A total of 536,028 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 218 and is 98 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 23,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,168,825 tests and 8,830 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 0.6 per cent, which is down slightly from Friday’s report when it was 0.7 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report when it was 1.0 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 197 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by five), 134 of whom are on a ventilator (down by nine).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

272,579 people are male

270,693 people are female

88,178 people are 19 and under

204,836 people are 20 to 39

156,049 people are 40 to 59

72,675 people are 60 to 79

25,145 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 16,827,434 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 207,507. Of those, 186,664 were second doses.

More than 79 per cent of adults aged 18-plus in Ontario have received at least one vaccine dose and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.

