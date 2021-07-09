Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 880 Edmonton

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man makes court appearance after $14M in drugs seized at Fort Erie border: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 12:28 pm
RCMP and CBSA officers seized over 11 kilograms of an illegal substance from a commercial vehicle in Fort Erie on June 15, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP and CBSA officers seized over 11 kilograms of an illegal substance from a commercial vehicle in Fort Erie on June 15, 2021. RCMP/CBSA

A Quebec man made his first court appearance in St. Catharines on Friday on a charge connected with a $14-million illegal drug seizure in Fort Erie.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency say the offence is connected with a June 15 incident in which about 112.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine was found inside five duffle bags at a border crossing.

Read more: Reward doubled in Fort Erie double homicide investigation

A 24-year-old man from LaSalle, Que., is facing a single charge tied to the importation of a controlled substance using a commercial vehicle.

Trending Stories

“This large drug seizure and the investigation that ensued resulting in an individual being charged, is another example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to protect our communities by preventing illegal drugs from reaching our streets,” said Superintendent Shawn Boudreau from the RCMP in a statement following the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: '‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines' ‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines
‘We’re not there yet’: Prime Minister on reopening of Canada-U.S. border and foreign visitor guidelines
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagDrug Bust tagCBSA tagSt. Catharines tagDrug Seizure tagFort Erie tagfort erie news tagFort Erie Border Crossing tagfort erie crossing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers