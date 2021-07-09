Quebec man makes court appearance after $14M in drugs seized at Fort Erie border: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man made his first court appearance in St. Catharines on Friday on a charge connected with a $14-million illegal drug seizure in Fort Erie.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency say the offence is connected with a June 15 incident in which about 112.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine was found inside five duffle bags at a border crossing.

A 24-year-old man from LaSalle, Que., is facing a single charge tied to the importation of a controlled substance using a commercial vehicle.

“This large drug seizure and the investigation that ensued resulting in an individual being charged, is another example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to protect our communities by preventing illegal drugs from reaching our streets,” said Superintendent Shawn Boudreau from the RCMP in a statement following the arrest.

