Quebec reports 77 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations fall

Quebec recorded 77 new infections and one additional death Friday amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The provincial government says it has also added previous uncounted cases to its total tally, including 68 stemming from 2020 and 42 from this year.

Since the last report, an additional 122,108 additional shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered. More than 9.2 million doses have been given to date.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by five to 96. This includes 22 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The latest screening information shows 16,875 tests were conducted Wednesday.

The province’s case count now stands at 375,716, after the backlog of previous cases was added to the total Friday. The death toll has reached 11,230.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, has topped 363,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.