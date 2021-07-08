Manitoba drought wreaking havoc for homeowners

Manitoba’s extreme drought conditions these last few weeks are causing more harm for homeowners than you would think.

Regardless of when your home was built the blazing heat can actually eat away at your foundation and cause concerning cracks.

Anthony Zappitelli from Belvidere Construction Limited said he has seen this happen many times. He says is important for homeowners to be aware of the damage it can cause because when the drought ends and rain comes, it could result in flooding.

“Homeowners might see these cracks and not think anything of it … then we might get a big downpour of rain … [which] causes massive seepage into their foundation and next thing you know they’ve got water in their basement,” he said.

Keeping Winnipeg residents safe in the heat

“What homeowners need to do is be diligent with their houses. If they start noticing and feeling shifting and cracking in their walls — keep an eye on it.”

Zappitelli says you should call an expert immediately when noticing these things instead of attempting to solve the issues yourself by spraying the dry area with water as there are too many factors at play that aren’t so easily solved.

“It will not help the drought conditions, so your house is competing with the moisture from the earth, it’s competing with the trees around your house, so, unfortunately, watering around your house is not going to help the situation.”

On the subject of watering, Jeanne Dubois from the Ron Paul Garden Centre says you may also want to be careful with how you are watering your plants in these high temperatures as it could be causing more harm than good.

View image in full screen Jeanne Dubois watering the flowers at Ron Paul Garden Centre. Marek Tkach / Global News

“One of the biggest mistakes is to water the leaves and the foliage of plants in the hottest parts of the day — that can lead to scorching the leaves. They may shrivel, they may brown at the ends, they might even die off.”

She recommends people water the soil rather than the plants directly.

“Sometimes it’s unavoidable. If you check a plant in the morning and the soil feels moist and it looks good, you might come back at noon-hour and see that it’s drooping and you may need to water it, it’s just a fact in the times that we’re in during the hot periods,”

Lawn care in a drought