Canada

Canada needs special prosecutor to investigate crimes at residential schools, Nunavut MP says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'NDP MPs call on justice minister to investigate crimes against Indigenous peoples at residential schools' NDP MPs call on justice minister to investigate crimes against Indigenous peoples at residential schools
WATCH ABOVE: NDP MPs call on justice minister to investigate crimes against Indigenous peoples at residential schools.

Nunavut’s member of Parliament is calling on the federal government to appoint a special prosecutor to delve into crimes committed against Indigenous people.

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says perpetrators of abuse at institutions such as residential schools and tuberculosis sanatoria need to be brought to justice.

Read more: B.C. First Nation demands Pope Francis visit Canada to see the aftermath of residential schools

Qaqqaq points to the example of Johannes Rivoire, an Oblate priest accused of sexual abuse against Inuit children in several Nunavut communities.

She says it’s unacceptable he’s been able to live in retirement in France without facing trial.

Click to play video: 'Focusing on children’s mental health amid residential school grave discoveries' Focusing on children’s mental health amid residential school grave discoveries
Focusing on children’s mental health amid residential school grave discoveries

She says the federal government has a trove of documents that would shed light on what happened in those institutions that a prosecutor would be able to reveal.

Read more: Residential schools: What we know about their history and how many died

Qaqqaq, who has announced she won’t seek re-election, says crimes committed against Inuit children continue to echo through Nunavut communities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
