Calgary police ask for help after random stabbing sends woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Following a random stabbing downtown Tuesday night, the Calgary Police Service is releasing CCTV images of a man they hope the public can help identify.

At about 11:40 p.m. on July 6, police say a woman standing on the corner of 7 Avenue and 1 Street S.W. was approached from behind and stabbed several times. The assailant fled and another woman nearby cried out for help.

Officers arrived and performed first aid before the woman was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Police seek suspect in possibly random stabbing in Calgary fast food restaurant

Police say the attacker and victim did not know each other and had no prior interactions.

CPS Insp. Clare Smart said that the clear CCTV images should help in the man’s arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone has the right to move freely about our downtown without the fear or threat of violence. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Everyone has the right to move freely about our downtown without the fear or threat of violence.

“This behaviour is not tolerated and we will put a stop to it,” Smart said in a release.

Police describe the man as approximately 5’6” tall with a slim build and blond or light-brown hair. He was wearing a black and white Metallica T-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers and a grey coat with a black and red stripe through it.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to call CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or tips can anonymously be provided to Crime Stoppers, citing case #21258032/5706.