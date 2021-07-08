Menu

Weather

Flooding possible in low-lying areas in Lake Simcoe region

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 12:57 pm
Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, though higher accumulations may take place in localized areas. View image in full screen
Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, though higher accumulations may take place in localized areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

As heavy rain continues throughout the Lake Simcoe region, the local conservation authority said there may be flooding in low-lying areas.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, though higher accumulations may take place in localized areas.

Read more: Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario due to heavy rain, thunderstorms

“All watercourses in our area will experience higher than normal water levels and flows,” the conservation authority said. “As a result, local streams and rivers will become dangerous, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.”

The conservation authority said children should stay away from all watercourses.

Environment Canada said rainfall warnings may be required in parts of the area.

Click to play video: 'Red Cross holds Water Safety Week' Red Cross holds Water Safety Week
Red Cross holds Water Safety Week – Jun 5, 2021
