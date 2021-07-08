Menu

Weather

Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario due to heavy rain, thunderstorms

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 8:28 am
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). View image in full screen
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). James Morrison-Collalto / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario due to showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday.

The regions affected stretch from Ottawa in the east, to Barrie and some of cottage country in the north, throughout the Greater Toronto Area, and west towards London.

Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent is the only region under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Severe storm leaves downed trees, power lines and flooding in parts of Toronto

Most regions, including the City of Toronto, are expected to see a significant amount of local rainfall of up 30 to 50 mm of rain.

“Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations,” the weather agency said. “Thus, Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

