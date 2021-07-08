Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario due to heavy rain, thunderstorms

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario due to showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday.

The regions affected stretch from Ottawa in the east, to Barrie and some of cottage country in the north, throughout the Greater Toronto Area, and west towards London.

Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent is the only region under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Most regions, including the City of Toronto, are expected to see a significant amount of local rainfall of up 30 to 50 mm of rain.

“Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations,” the weather agency said. “Thus, Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area.”

