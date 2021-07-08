Winnipeg may finally have a new chief administrative officer

Send this page to someone via email

After two years, someone has finally been selected to potentially be Winnipeg’s new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Deputy CAO Michael Jack could be moving into the position later this month, according to a motion put forward for next week’s executive policy committee.

The committee was formed in March 2019 to recommend and recruit the new CAO and includes Mayor Brian Bowman, Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski), Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) and Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface).

There hasn’t been a permanent CAO selected since the city’s top administrator, Doug Mcneil, retired on April 26, 2019. In the interim, Mike Ruta has been filling in.

“I’d like to thank our Interim CAO, Mike Ruta, who has provided outstanding leadership through a number of challenges, including the unprecedented weather event in October 2019, the City’s

first-ever multi-year balanced budget process, and the global pandemic,” Bowman said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“After a pause due to the multi-year balanced budget process in 2019, and the onset of a global pandemic shortly after, it has been a long and winding road to today but I’d like to thank the

members of the CAO recruitment committee for their perseverance through this process.”

He said the decision to select someone internally came from Jack’s extensive experience and community efforts.

Read more: Winnipeg swimming lessons move outdoors this summer due to pandemic

“Michael Jack has over 20 years of experience volunteering, serving on boards and working at a senior level in the City of Winnipeg’s public service. If approved by EPC and Council, he would be well-positioned to draw upon his experience to lead our public service today and into the future.”

Allard said the decision made by the committee was unanimous and after a pan-Canadian search, Jack clearly distinguished himself as the best candidate.

“I have every confidence that Michael Jack will rise to the occasion to lead the City of Winnipeg administration in the challenging times ahead.”

Rollins touted Jack’s experience and passion.

Story continues below advertisement

“His years of experience have seen him manage countless major files facing the City. This combination of accumulated skill and passion for the city he loves makes him an excellent choice to navigate the important challenges,” said Rollins.

Eadie said that given the “diverse, highly qualified shortlist, consensus on the winning candidate was quite difficult but, in the end, we decided on the candidate we believe can best carry Council and Winnipeg forward into the future.”

If approved, the committee’s recommendation for Jack will move forward to council on July 22.

1:00 Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alert for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg