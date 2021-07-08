Quebec reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths due to data catchup

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths, the majority of which stem from last month, on Thursday.

The government says some of the newly reported fatalities come from a data catchup. Nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours occurred more than a week ago.

Montreal reported 25 new cases Thursday and no other region in the province reported more than 19 new cases.

Meanwhile, the immunization campaign saw another 115,116 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine given in the province since the last update. More than nine million shots have been administered to date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to give an update on the vaccination rollout at 1 p.m. in Montreal alongside Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

The number of patients in hospital fell by two to 101. This includes two fewer people in intensive care for a total of 23.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 16,812 tests were administered Tuesday.

Quebec’s caseload now stands at 375,429 while the health crisis has killed 11,229 people to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has seen 363,484 recoveries.

—with files from The Canadian Press