Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to shuffle cabinet Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will make changes to his cabinet Thursday morning.

A swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a news conference at 11 a.m.

There’s no word on what changes are being made or how many portfolios may be affected.

The last time Kenney shuffled his cabinet was in August 2020 when three moves were made.

Read more: 3 moves made as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet

At the time, former Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu was sworn in as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, a portfolio formerly held by Doug Schweitzer.

Moving out of Justice and Solicitor General, Schweitzer was sworn into a newly named ministry, Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Story continues below advertisement

Taking the place of Madu at the helm of Municipal Affairs was Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard. In early January, Allard resigned as municipal affairs minister after travelling to Hawaii over Christmas despite advisories to avoid non-essential international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver has been serving as interim minister of Municipal Affairs.

More to come…