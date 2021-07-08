Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to shuffle cabinet Thursday morning

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 10:52 am
Premier Jason Kenney takes questions from the media on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Premier Jason Kenney takes questions from the media on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will make changes to his cabinet Thursday morning.

A swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a news conference at 11 a.m.

There’s no word on what changes are being made or how many portfolios may be affected.

The last time Kenney shuffled his cabinet was in August 2020 when three moves were made.

Read more: 3 moves made as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet

At the time, former Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu was sworn in as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, a portfolio formerly held by Doug Schweitzer.

Trending Stories

Moving out of Justice and Solicitor General, Schweitzer was sworn into a newly named ministry, Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Taking the place of Madu at the helm of Municipal Affairs was Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard. In early January, Allard resigned as municipal affairs minister after travelling to Hawaii over Christmas despite advisories to avoid non-essential international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

Transportation Minister Ric McIver has been serving as interim minister of Municipal Affairs.

More to come…

