Crime

Guelph police investigate similar break-ins at 2 businesses across the city

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 10:19 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Carty / Global News File

Guelph police say they are still investigating to see if two similar break-ins which were discovered on Wednesday morning are related.

Police say that at around 7:20 a.m., a city employee reported discovering that a glass door had been smashed at a business located near the intersection of Quebec and Baker streets.

Read more: Guelph intersection closed for several hours after car hit light pole: police

Police say a glass display case inside the business had also been smashed with a rock.

Police say thieves made off with merchandise from the business valued at around $1,250 and caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.

Around 30 minutes later, police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway near Willow Road after it was reported that glass doors had been smashed open.

Read more: Stolen Lexus found in Nova Scotia bound for South America: Guelph police

Police say around $800 in products was taken from unlocked display cabinets while the damage in this incident is estimated at a further $300.

