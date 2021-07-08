Guelph police investigate similar break-ins at 2 businesses across the city

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are still investigating to see if two similar break-ins which were discovered on Wednesday morning are related.

Police say that at around 7:20 a.m., a city employee reported discovering that a glass door had been smashed at a business located near the intersection of Quebec and Baker streets.

Police say a glass display case inside the business had also been smashed with a rock.

Police say thieves made off with merchandise from the business valued at around $1,250 and caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.

Around 30 minutes later, police were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway near Willow Road after it was reported that glass doors had been smashed open.

Police say around $800 in products was taken from unlocked display cabinets while the damage in this incident is estimated at a further $300.