Hamilton’s board of health adds protection for residents of high-rise buildings

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton’s board of health has voted to send a letter of instructions to anyone responsible for apartment buildings and condominiums that are at least 12 storeys in height.

The instructions stem from a trio of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in residential high-rises, and they require certain infection, prevention and control measures.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says the outbreaks were one of his “worst fears realized” during the pandemic.

Managers of affected high-rise buildings are required to promote physical distancing and masking in common areas, provide hand sanitizer and PPE for staff, maintain HVAC systems and disinfect high contact surfaces twice a day.

Farr says he hopes the instructions will bring “a lot of peace of mind” for people who live in higher density buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives at Hamilton ACORN, a local tenants rights group, welcome the measures but wish they had been enacted more quickly.

Outbreaks at residential high-rise buildings on Queen, Wellington, and Rebecca streets, accounted for a total of 225 cases of COVID-19 earlier this year.

2:26 Over 150 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Hamilton apartments Over 150 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Hamilton apartments – May 11, 2021