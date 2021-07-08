Menu

Health

Hamilton’s board of health adds protection for residents of high-rise buildings

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 8, 2021 9:43 am
Rebecca Towers, a 164 unit 17-storey apartment building, was the scene of a major COVID-19 outbreak this spring. View image in full screen
Rebecca Towers, a 164 unit 17-storey apartment building, was the scene of a major COVID-19 outbreak this spring. Google Maps

Hamilton’s board of health has voted to send a letter of instructions to anyone responsible for apartment buildings and condominiums that are at least 12 storeys in height.

The instructions stem from a trio of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in residential high-rises, and they require certain infection, prevention and control measures.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says the outbreaks were one of his “worst fears realized” during the pandemic.

Read more: Tenants’ committee says incomplete repairs contributed to COVID-19 outbreak at Hamilton highrise

Managers of affected high-rise buildings are required to promote physical distancing and masking in common areas, provide hand sanitizer and PPE for staff, maintain HVAC systems and disinfect high contact surfaces twice a day.

Trending Stories

Farr says he hopes the instructions will bring “a lot of peace of mind” for people who live in higher density buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives at Hamilton ACORN, a local tenants rights group, welcome the measures but wish they had been enacted more quickly.

Outbreaks at residential high-rise buildings on Queen, Wellington, and Rebecca streets, accounted for a total of 225 cases of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Over 150 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Hamilton apartments' Over 150 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Hamilton apartments
Over 150 cases linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 Hamilton apartments – May 11, 2021
