Heavy rainfall expected in London Thursday

Forecasters are calling for a rain filled day in the London region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of showers and thunderstorms Thursday that have potential to produce heavy rainfall locally.

The national weather agency anticipates between 30 to 50 mm of rain Thursday, with more possible in isolated areas.

“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area,” the statement reads. “Some of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations.”

Environment Canada says a rain warning may be possible for certain areas on Thursday.

The statement is in effect for London, Strathroy, Komoka, Parkhill, and parts of Middlesex County.